PELICAN LAKE, Wis. (WJFW) - Schoepke Cemetery in Pelican Lake is very old, with some gravestones dating back to the 1800s. On top of that it's been a while since the cemetery last received an upgrade, however that changed on Wednesday.
"So we just started and it just grew and we got people who are very generous with money and here we are today," said Barb Weaver-Krause.
20 years ago, was the last time Schoepke Cemetery located in Pelican Lake received an upgrade.
"So, I got my fire up a little bit and went to a town meeting and told them that something needed to be done renovate, restore this cemetery," said Barb.
Barb Weaver-Krause is a lifetime resident of Pelican Lake. She got permission from the town to be in charge of the project, but there was no town money, so she needed donations.
"I didn’t think this was going to happen this summer at all," said Weaver-Krause.
Schoepke Cemetery will now be receiving a larger arch, the previous one was just a small sign. Barb believes this will allow people to be able to find the cemetery much easier.
"Cause when you see it when it goes up the arch itself it’s black and they have stainless steal letters, so its going to stand out, it's going to be right there where the gate was," she said.
An effort that wouldn’t be possible without the help from the community.
"Yeah we got community support, but I don’t think it wouldn’t be enough without this one person that donated a good some," said Weaver-Krause.
The construction was completed at around 11:30AM on Wednesday.