TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WJFW)- The Hatchets have found their guy. Tomahawk High School had a tough task this Summer, having to replace both their athletic director and head football coach before practice started upon August 1st. They were able to replace their AD first, with the hiring of Ryan Flynn being made officially on July 1st, and he wasted no time finding previous head football coach Sam Hernandez's replacement. On July 11th, the school board approved the hiring of Dewey Reilly as the team's new leader.
Reilly is about a perfect "Hometown Hero" hire as you can dream of. He is a former standout football player, a member of the hatchet Athletics Hall of Fame, a middle school football coach and one of the town dentists, along with his brother, Michael. Tomahawk's new leader says that he will continue his dental practices while serving as the team's head coach.
"I am one of the town dentists, yes," said Reilly. "Fortunately, I've got a brother who's also my partner who loves football, played college football at Princeton, will be helping out with our middle school program. He's all on board, and I've got a great staff that helps me out."
After a successful career as a player, coach Reilly is excited to be able to serve his former school once again, and lead the charge into this season.
"Just kind of paying it back," said Reilly. "That's the part that I'm most excited about. I've had a lot of these kids in a lot of sports, from the time I was tying their skates or shoes, to now. So, I know these kids, I know what they're capable of, and I want to encourage and re-instill that sense of compete that Tomahawk is known for."
The first four days of practice can be summed up with a few words: violent, physical and no-nonsense. Hatchet fullback and defensive end Caden Dickens is adjusting to the new head coach's style, and is excited for what it will do for his team.
"They've been really up-tempo," said Dickens. "He likes his stuff done the right way the first time. So, I can appreciate that from a coach for sure."
This is a season of both firsts and last for Tomahawk's football team, as it's also the Hatchet’s final year in the Northwoods Conference before they head to the Great Northern Conference, and coach Reilly couldn’t be more excited to bring Tomahawk back to its roots.
"The GNC, or back when I was there, it was the Lumberjack, that's where I grew up, so the fact that we're going back is awesome," said Reilly. "Get to reestablish some of the old rivalries. Hopefully, we bring that sense of compete and we show up week in and week out."
The first game in the Dewey Reilly era will be against one of the Hatchet's rivals and soon to be conference opponents Rhinelander on August 18th at Hatchet Stadium.