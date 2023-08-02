RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- As of August 1st, football practices officially began for 11-man football. Rhinelander High School wasted no time getting to work, looking to bounce back from their underwhelming 1-8 season last year that featured an abundance of injuries. The word "underwhelming" is used because the expectations were high following the Hodags' 2021 season that saw them go 8-2 and were one win away from a Great Northern Conference Championship.
However, nobody can expect injuries, and, because of this, Rhinelander never saw their true potential in the 2022 season, so they're out for redemption. The Hodags are looking to right the wrongs of 2022 and flip the script in their favor, and it all starts on August 18th.
That's when they take on Tomahawk in Week 1 of the season. Last year, the Hodags dropped their opening game to the Hatchets 27-13 at home, and they couldn't get their momentum going after that. Rhinelander head coach Aaron Kraemer says that he's using last year's response to change his team's narrative coming into the 2023 season.
"That's our narrative this year: How we respond to those situations," said Kraemer, who is coming into his fifth season as head coach for the Hodags.
A big reason to Rhinelander's struggles last season was injuries in key positions. However, in order to set the standard for how Hodag football should be, coach Kraemer has reshaped his team. Senior offensive lineman and inside linebacker Kaeden Piller explains how his coach changed up their offense.
"It's going to be a totally new offense, so we'll see how that goes," said Piller. "So far, we've done about a week and then yesterday, so we've been installing. It's looking good so far. So we'll see if we can start out with a win Week 1."
On top of adding in a new offensive scheme, coach Kraemer has reset his offense by making some players switch positions.
"It's a brand new season for us. Last year was heartbreaking in a lot of different ways, and these guys worked hard last season, but things didn't go our way," said Kraemer. "We want to make sure we're on the right side of those responses this year and that we can respond in the way that we need to to make them go our way."
One of the players switching positions is senior Owen Krutz. Krutz has played offensive line his entire career, but will be making the switch to fullback for his final season as a Hodag as well as defensive end.
"Seeing the highs and lows definitely shows us what the pace has to be at practice, what we have to do at practice, what we have to change sometimes," said Krutz. "Just got to change the pace, got to get out there and work a little harder."
With a brand new offense and some old faces in new places, coach Kraemer will look to replicate that 2021 season and redeem some of the losses suffered last season.
Big games to look forward to in the 2023 season are their season opener in Tomahawk August 18th, the Bell Game on September 15th and the Axe Game on October 13th.