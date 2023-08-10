MEDFORD, Wis. (WJFW)- Medford High School's football team was one win away from winning the Great Northern Conference championship last season, finishing with a 6-1 record in the GNC, one game behind the conference champions Mosinee. Overall, though, the Raiders had a solid season in 2022, finishing with an 8-3 record and making it to the second round of the WIAA playoffs.
However, the team looks a lot different his year, with a lot of their star players gone. Their starting quarterback, Logan Baumgartner, who threw for 1,209 yards, was lost to graduation. Another 1,000+ yard Raider is not on the team as well in starting running back Tukker Schreiner. With all of that talent leaving, Raiders head coach Ted Wilson is in reload mode with his team, trying to stay in the hunt for a conference championship just over a week before the season officially begins.
"That's where we're at," said Wilson. "Just take it day-by-day and make sure we're better tomorrow than we were today."
Getting so close to a conference title last season left a sour taste in the Raiders mouth, and they're looking to use that to motivate them into the 2023 season.
"I'd be lying if I said it didn't," said Max Dietzman, who plays both offensive and defensive lineman for the Raiders. "It kind of sucks being runner up, but everyone has to so it's not like we get bummed out because we were runner up. We just have to try to work harder to try to take that top spot."
The road to redemption is hard, and comes with adversity, and that's exactly what Medford will have to go through if they want to contend for a Great Northern Conference title this season.
"I think we have two or three kids that saw extensive varsity time last year," said Wilson. "So, that is an adjustment period and, as we work along, we'll see a lot tomorrow in the scrimmage. You'll find out a lot about yourself then and you'll find out a lot about yourself in the first two weeks."
Once the Raiders have made it through offseason practices and scrimmages, they'll have a tough new Richmond team waiting for the at Raider Stadium. Raiders tight end and defensive end Cameron Bull thinks that it will be a challenging matchup, but he's excited for it.
"Hopefully, it's going to be a good matchup, we just got to put in the work," said Bull. "They're a tough team, they've always been hard for us to win against, but I feel like we can definitely do good against them this year."
Medford will host New Richmond on August 18th in their season opener at Raider Stadium.