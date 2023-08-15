WABENO, Wis. (WJFW)- In both 2021 and 2022, Laona/Wabeno's football team has gotten within one game of the 8-Man football state championship, but has never won the actual title. In 2023, they're looking to get over the hump and bring home their first state title in school history.
With a new season comes new stars, and with those new stars, comes a newfound confidence in the team's ability to bring home the trophy.
"We're going to win," said Brady Shepard, the Rebels' starting wide receiver and nose tackle. "We're going to win everything. Conference, state, everything."
The Rebels were also one game short of winning conference last season, dropping their lone Northern Border Conference game to Florence, 36-18. However, Laona/Wabeno was able to get the last laugh, eliminating the Bobcats 30-22 in the playoffs, avenging one of their regular season losses. While not winning the conference title stung, Rebels head coach Dave Cronauer says that he's content with substituting a conference title for a state title, if needed.
"We always want to win conference, but we look more at the big picture," said Cronauer. "We want the state title. If we don't win conference and we still make it to the state semis, state tournament, that's what we're looking for."
8-Man football has run through Newman Catholic the past two seasons, with the Fighting Cardinals being the two-time defending state champions for 8-Man football. However, the Rebels are looking to throw their name in the hat for state title contenders year in and year out.
"It just drives you to get to state," said Timber Cronauer, son of head coach Dave Cronauer. "Just seeing those teams make it there, it just makes you feel sad that you didn't quite make it. It just drives you to be better next year."
The Rebels will look to replace key playmakers on both sides of the ball, losing the team's leading passer and rusher Carter Janesch as well as the team's defensive anchors in Ryan Roy and Hunter Cronauer. However, Shepard thinks that, while the team is young, they're hungry and motivated to earn their keep.
"I think we got young guys, and I think all of them want to replace everyone," said Shepard. "We all work against each other, but with each other at the same time. Everyone wants that next spot, and we want to fill that gap with whoever wants it the most and I think we can fill it pretty easily."
The Rebels' quest for the first state title in their school's history starts on August 25, when they host Marion/Tigerton.