ANTIGO, Wis. (WJFW)- With the first week of high school football practices wrapping up, teams are still gearing up for this upcoming season. The Antigo Red Robins have many of their starters and key playmakers from last year returning for another season.
After finishing 2-7 last season, Antigo is hoping to use their experience to improve their record, and make an impact in the Great Northern Conference. Red Robins head coach Tom Schofield says his team is ready and has been putting in the work during the first week of practices.
"The boys have been putting in a lot of hard work since Day 1," said Schofield. "You can expect a very competitive team that is going to leave everything on the field."
Antigo’s football team only won one conference game last season, finishing with a 1-6 record in the GNC, but their lone conference win was a big one for the Red Robins. They were able to take down their rival Rhinelander in the Bell Game, and Red Robins' running back Alec Knapkavage and his team are looking for a repeat this upcoming season.
"Working hard and practice," said Knapkavage. "Going in with a positive attitude to crush them."
But before they fight to keep the Bell in Langlade County, the Red Robins will look to avenge last year’s 49-14 loss to Wittenberg-Birnamwood. That loss was their season opener last year, and they play the Chargers to start their season once again in 2023.
"Last year, we kind of took one on the chin against them," said Schofield. "They came out and they had some tremendous athletes and players and they have a lot of them returning. They lost one of their best ones last year, but they reload."
With a lot of their key playmakers returning from last year, expectations are high in Antigo with both the Red Robins' team and individual goals.
"I'm expecting at least double the amount of yards that I had last year," said Knapkavage, who finished with 524 rushing yards in the 2022 season. "We've got more linemen coming up, so that means better blocking this year."
Antigo will look to avenge last year's Week 1 loss on August 18th, when they head to Wittenberg-Birnamwood in their season opener.