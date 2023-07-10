MOLE LAKE, Wis (WJFW) – The Healing Circle Run is an annual event that promotes healing among in all communities. Healing comes in many forms, but Lake Superior Ojibwe Communities are praying with every step of their 685-mile journey. The walk/run is open for both native and non-native people to come pray for whatever healing they may need. The walk/run began with a peace and solidarity run in 1989 as a way to respond to negativity expressed toward Ojibwe people over treaty rights. Sokaogon Chairman Robert Van Zile Jr. said, “the negative impact that we had from non-natives, we were able to endure some of this and to move forward in a positive manner.”
The Healing Circle Run has since transformed into an annual event where communities come together to heal. The walk/run started in Lac Courte Oreilles Saturday July 8, and will end on July 14 at the Lac Courte Oreilles powwow grounds. Each leg has participants from different communities participating in breakfast, a talking circle ceremony, and following the day’s segment, they hold a feast for all in attendance. A prayer is offered with each step taken, and each step is a step towards healing. Chairman Van Zile said, “That’s why we go from community to community and share this love, caring, sharing, and respect.”
The journey will head to Michigan Monday night before turning West toward Bad River Tuesday, and finishing July 14th in Lac Courte Oreilles.
For more information visit the GLIFWC website here.