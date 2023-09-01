ANTIGO, Wis. (WJFW)- The Red Robins of Antigo were riding high off of their Week 2 win over Sturgeon Bay, their first of the season. They were looking to make it two wins in a row in their Week 3 matchup at home against hayward in their Great Northern Conference opener.
Antigo's defense prevailed in the first quarter, holding the Hurricanes to only six points, and were making stops on the ground and in the air. However, Hayward was able to turn it on after the first 12 minutes. They had an offense explosion, scoring the first 27 points of the game to go up 27-0 by the fourth quarter. Then, Antigo was able to get on the board with a big touchdown run to cut the lead to 27-8.
However, it was too little, too late, as Hayward was able to use their hot start to take down Antigo on the road, 27-8, to earn their first conference win of the season.
With the win, Hayward improves to 3-0 on the season, and are still undefeated. Since it was the conference opener, the Hurricanes are tied for first place in the Great Northern Conference, holding a 1-0 conference record. They'll look to make it 2-0 next week when they travel to Rhinelander to take on the Hodags in the battle of the unbeatens.
Antigo falls to 1-2 with the loss, and are now one game below .500 on the season. They are now also 0-1 in conference games, putting them in a tie for 5th place in the Great Northern Conference. The Red Robins will look to get back on track to their winning ways and get their first conference win of the season when they travel to Merrill.