WAUSAU, Wis. (WJFW) - Roughly 95% of all Ginseng exported from the United States comes from right here in central Wisconsin. But the industry has yet to recover from the Trump administration's trade standoff with China in 2018. Much of the ginseng produced in the US goes to China. The situation hasn't improved under the Biden administration either.
Ginseng harvesting season starts tomorrow. Today, Newswatch 12 met with a ginseng farmer named Will Hsu to talk about the industry's current plight. He said the tariffs continue to burden his business and others all across the country and state.
“Back in 2018, this crop probably had over $100 million dollars in direct affect on the local economy," said Hsu. "Today it’s probably less than half that.”
Hsu said the continued tariffs are also allowing other countries to outpace the United States.
“So that means American ginseng that’s produced in Canada or other parts of the world is able to get in [to China] at a lower price than ours because they do not have the same tariff on their product,” said Hsu.
With Wisconsin being America’s largest producer of Ginseng, tariffs have forced the industry to downsize, which has heavily burdened local economies.
“Around the time of the trade war, there were probably close to 120 to 130 farmers growing ginseng here in central Wisconsin," said Hsu. "Today, we’re fewer than 90.”
Although the issue of trade may be politicized, Hsu noted that this problem has spanned well across both the Trump and Biden administrations. He also said in addition to the tariffs the pandemic exacerbated what was already a pressing issue.
“So the trade war actually hasn’t cooled in terms of Ginseng," said Hsu. "High tariffs since 2018 and then you added the effect of COVID. And so with the Chinese economy being shut down, with people on lockdown, they weren’t able to gout and purchase the product or purchase as much of it as they wanted."
On a more positive note, Hsu also said that while some may expect the season's dry conditions to hurt crops, the dryness actually helps mitigate fungus and rot from spreading throughout the crop.