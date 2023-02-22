NORTHWOODS, Wis (WJFW) – The Wisconsin DNR is partnering with the Michigan DNR and Bob Ross Incorporated to bring the Happy Little 5k race to Wisconsin. The Happy Little 5k is a virtual race that started in Michigan in 2020 as a fundraiser, but has now expanded to Wisconsin, Ohio, South Carolina, and Indiana. It began when the Michigan DNR partnered with Bob Ross Incorporated to bring attention to their event that planted trees in state parks.
Michelle OKelly is the Fund Developer for the Michigan Parks and Recreation Division for the Michigan DNR and had the inspiration for the event. She says, “It’s either love of running love of nature or love of Bob Ross, those are like the three major things people are looking for.” In 2020, OKelly wanted to hold the event in person, but COVID-19 restrictions made the event virtual. That year, 20,000 people from all 50 states and even some in other countries registered and completed the virtual 5k.
This year, Wisconsin is getting in on the event but people only have till March 1 to register. People who register get a Bob Ross inspired race bib, t-shirt, and finisher’s medal.
The virtual race starts on Earth Day (April 22) and ends on Arbor Day (April 28), and participants are able to walk, run, or bike the 5 kilometers. Missy Vanlanduyt is the Wisconsin DNR’s Recreation Partnership Section Chief and she is overseeing the Wisconsin side of the project. She says, “some of the proceeds of the race fee come back to the Wisconsin State Park System for forest and tree health.” More specifically Vanlanduyt says each entry in the race accounts for a tree planted in a state park or forest. These “happy little trees” are what Joan Kowalski, President of Bob Ross Incorporated, is most happy about. She says this is one of her favorite projects because, “Bob would have just loved this to pieces.”
To register for the event or for more information visit the webpage here.