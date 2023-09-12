Habitat for Humanity dedicates new home

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - This week, Bobbi Rouse and her family received the keys to their new home courtesy of the House For Humanity and volunteers. Rouse says they can’t wait to finally move in.
“I am so excited, I am just so ready to be in here," said Rouse. "We’ve waited so long and we just have to wait a little longer but I really want to move in today.”
Dave Havel is part of the Habitat for Humanity. He says that this project has been a complete effort with help from volunteers and Rhinelander High School Students.
“It’s been a labor of love for over a year now," said Hovel. "A new construction manager took over. We have lots and lots of volunteers, great collaborations, great community support over the last year to make this happen today.”
Even though the house is complete, the work is not done. Habitat for Humanity will continue their vision of providing the world a decent place to live by moving on to the next house. Havel says working on projects like this open doors for new opportunities.
“Collaboration with the high school is with the Rhinelander High School building trades class," said Hovel. "Each year we’re hoping to work with them. This year there’s I think seven students that are going to be a part of our next project.”
Havel says that giving back to the community is always going to be the goal.
“Habitat for humanity wants to be a good partner with the City of Rhinelander," said Hovel. "So we’re looking to help by building a beautiful new home, to help create a good new asset to this neighborhood and any other neighborhood that we work with in town here.”