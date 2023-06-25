HARSHAW, Wis. (WJFW) - This weekend, many groups of Motorcyclists came to the Northwoods to support their local Guardians of the Children branch. For just the Second year, the Bonnie and Clyde Gangster Park in Harshaw hosted the Twisted Throttle Throwdown, a fundraiser to support child abuse victims.
The Guardians of the Children have one mission, help those who have experienced child abuse get the support they need to become strong, confident, and courageous again. Jeremy Nyzc, commonly called Crow is the President of the Northern Lights Rally Branch in Minocqua and he talked about the purpose of their event.
“If you need help going to court, if you have a family that is in need that would need our support in one way or the other," said Nyzc. "It’s to bring awareness to the community and then the fundraising is to help us to support those families."
Lenny Johnson, better known as Steeler is the Public Relations director of the Hawg City Chapter down in Milwaukee. He says this organization means everything to him.
“I’ve been a part of this organization now for four years and I joined this organization because of the fact that I grew up in a home where my parents were foster parents so I got to see first hand what children went through as abused children, and when I heard about this organization it meant the world to me because I knew that I could help make a difference in a child's life," said Johnson.
Johnson spoke about how it feels like when the children they help understand they have their backs.
“To know that these children can’t speak up for themselves, to be in those court hearings with those children and to let those children know that they have the support behind them is the greatest feeling in the world,” said Johnson.
Nyzc said that anyone can get involved whether it is active members, or just someone who wants to donate.
“We offer full patch positions, you gotta to go through a prospect stage, but we also offer support positions where if you were just a member of the community and you just want to support us we would absolutely love you to have you in our organizations as well," said Nyzc.