MERRILL, Wis (WJFW) – S.C. Swiderski broke ground in Merrill Tuesday for a new 68-unit housing development. Jacqui McElroy is the Director of Business Development for S.C. Swiderski and spoke to a crowd of about 70 people. The new complex will have four different buildings and have an assortment of units for rent. McElroy said, “there’s been a lot of demand for one level living, we have several units that are one level living that will be offered here.” In addition to the single level units, duplexes and other multiple family dwellings are also planned. Duplexes will be three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a two-car garage. Swiderski’s larger “Bedford” complex has eight units with two- and three-bedroom options as well and an attached garage.
Mayor Steve Hass spoke to the crowd, thanking S.C. Swiderski for their continued partnership with the city. This is the fifth complex Swiderski is completing for the city. Mayor Hass said, “there’s a lot of people moving here, there’s a lot of people selling their houses and want to downsize and get into a rental where they don’t have to take care of their yard and things like that.” Rent for each unit will include trash removal, lawn care, heating, water, cable and wi-fi, which makes the units more attractive to those on a budget or fixed income. Mayor Hass said, “we’re hoping that the (housing) stock kind of turns over into the younger people, so they can redo the housing and fix up the houses and have some affordable housing for people to live in around the city.”