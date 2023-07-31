CASSIAN, Wisc. (WJFW) -- A traditional ceremony to bless a plot of land in Cassian Monday morning brought together state and tribal leaders from all over Wisconsin.
The ceremony included blessings for the land, a drum performance, and speeches by Governor Tony Evers, Great Lakes Inter-Tribal Council CEO Bryan Bainbridge, and President of the Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Mohican Indians Shannon Holsey.
"It's a collective endeavor," said Holsey. "We are stronger together, and I think this is what our kids deserve."
Holsey said substance use disorder and mental health issues affect indigenous youth disproportionately due to systemic factors like intergenerational trauma and lack of resources. That said, substance use is also a national issue, especially post-Pandemic.
"One of the biggest public health challenges that we face right now is the Opioid epidemic," said Josh Kaul, the Wisconsin Attorney General.
Governor Tony Evers attended the event as well, to show he supports the project.
"Making sure that those young people are able to be productive members of their tribal nations and Wisconsin," he said.
Others in Wisconsin oppose the project. Last week, over 100 Cassian residents expressed concerns about security at a town meeting.
Kaul, however, said that getting people the treatment they need makes communities safer.
"When we can have fewer people who are struggling with addiction," said Kaul. "We're going to have fewer drugs coming into our community, and ultimately safer communities."
The project has been in development for 20 years, and Governor Evers says it's long overdue.
"This building's been in the works for a long time," he said. "It's great to celebrate this; let's get it done."
More information about the adolescent recovery and wellness center can be found at GLITC.org.