EAGLE RIVER, Wisc. (WJFW)- Ladysmith and Northland Pines are both ranked second in their respective conferences. Ladysmith had an overall record of 18-4, while Northland Pines was 17-5. The Eagles were coming off a big win against Lakeland Union last game 73-42.
Ladysmith gave them more competition but they could not keep up with the Eagles impressive offense. They hit back-to-back threes which shook up Ladysmith's ability to bounce back. It took no time for Nolan Lurvey to find Griffin Stiemke for an Eagles three ball to put Northland Pines on the board first. Stiemke had a great game scoring a total of 41 points, and is the new member of the 1,000 career point club. Stiemke joins Nolan Lurvey, and Ryan Muench. Stiemke tied the school record with nine threes in one game.
It was by no surprise that Northland Pines won this game 89 to 73. If the weather permits, the Eagles will face-off with Antigo on February 23rd. Ladysmith looks to play Hayward on the 23rd also.