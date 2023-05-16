MINOCQUA, Wisc. (WJFW)-The Great Northern Conference track meet championships was held at Lakeland Union High School, home of the T-birds. Antigo's Mackenzie Wissbroecker had a good day taking home three golds in long jump, the 100 and 200 meter dash. Mosinee's Malina Carattini got some hardware too in the 100 hurdles, 300 meter hurdles, and the 400. Then Lakeland's Maxwell Masayesva secured the 100 and 200 victory. Reigning state champion, Nora Gremban made her appearance and cleared the competition winning the 3200 AND the 1600 placing her in the top 25 in Wisconsin. Owen Clark took home two golds in the 3200, and the 1600.
Mosinee girls take the team conference championship while Lakeland Union takes the boys side.
Click the link below for full results.
http://milesplit.live/meets/548983/events