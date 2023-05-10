Governor visits Northwoods to promote tourism

CRANDON, Wis (WJFW) – Tourism is a billion-dollar industry in Wisconsin and Governor Tony Evers wants it to grow. Wednesday, he visited three local businesses in Forest County to promote tourism. The Forest County Chamber of Commerce hosted Governor Evers and served as his tour guide. Chris Schafer is the Executive Director of the Forest County Chamber of Commerce and he said tourism is growing in the community. The governor first visited Crandon International Raceway, which hosts thousands of people over multiple events throughout the year. Cliff Flannery is the owner of the Raceway and was grateful Governor Evers came to learn about the complex. Flannery said, “We got him out there, and some of his security, and they all had a real good time. They could not get over how wide and how many big jumps and everything. And we got people here testing today so they got to see a little bit of what really happens and they were real impressed with it.”
Evers second stop was Northern Lake Service Incorporated, which serves as one of the only municipal water testing labs in the state. He toured the facility and spoke about monitoring PFAS across the state.
The Governor’s final stop was for lunch. He visited Yeti’s Drive-In and posed for pictures with the staff before grabbing a burger and twist cone.