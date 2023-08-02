WESTON, Wisc. (WJFW) -- Governor Tony Evers was in Menomonie and Weston Wednesday afternoon visiting child care centers.
Funding for the Covid-era Child Care Counts program was recently excluded from the state budget. According to the Century Foundation, this will cause over 2,100 child care facilities around Wisconsin to close their doors, resulting in over 87,000 children without care.
At the Woodson YMCA Aspirus Child Care Center, Governor Evers said he is making child care a priority.
"At the end of the day, we have the resources," said Governor Evers. "There's no reason why we shouldn't invest in child care."
Governor Evers also said that the money for child care need not result in additional taxes. He urged legislators to stabilize child care before it impacts Wisconsin's economy. Otherwise, he said the lack of care could amount to half a billion dollars in revenue lost.
"Our economy will begin to go downhill if we don't have the child care that we need here," said Governor Evers. "...If the child care industry starts to fail because we haven't done our job, that will take more people out of the workforce."
Governor Evers encouraged voters to contact their representatives and ask them to include child care funding in the state budget.