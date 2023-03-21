MADISON (WJFW) - Governor Tony Evers reintroduced legislation today to repeal Wisconsin's 18949 abortion ban in the state.
Gov. Evers was joined by Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez, State Sen, Kelda Roys (D - Madison), and State Rep. Lisa Subeck (D-Madison) while reintroducing the legislation.
The bill would repeal Wisconsin's abortion ban, effectively reverting abortion access in Wisconsin to June 23, 2022, the day before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Dobbs V. Jackson Women's Health Organization that overturned Roe V. Wade and Planned Parenthood of Southeastern PA. V. Casey.
“I’ve been clear from the beginning that I won't sign a bill that leaves Wisconsin women with fewer rights and freedoms than they had before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe. This bill will simply restore access to safe, legal abortion in Wisconsin to what it was on June 23, 2022—nothing more, and nothing less,” said Gov. Evers. “We must restore Roe, and I’m proud to join Legislative Democrats in continuing our fight to restore access to reproductive freedom in Wisconsin with a clean repeal our state’s 1849-era criminal abortion ban.”
Under the current Wisconsin ban, first passed in 1849 and amended over the years, it is a felony to perform nearly all abortions. Only when the mother's life is at risk is when it would be allowed.
Last week, state republicans unveiled a bill that would create rape and incest exceptions to the state's 1849 abortion ban. They would also clarify when abortion that protects the health of the mother would be allowed.
In an interview with the Associated Press last week, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said "We are still proudly pro-life, but there are some things that are different than they were 175 years ago. We wanted to put an idea forward that shows we are willing to be reasonable."
Republicans are also bringing back a bill that would allow pharmacists to dispense birth control. Bill sponsor Rep. Joel Kitchens said he saw it as a way to prevent more unwanted pregnancies. The Assembly passed the proposal last session, but it died in the Senate.
Following last June's ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court, Wisconsin's Attorney General Josh Kaul filed a lawsuit challenging Wisconsin's abortion ban. The litigation effort is still ongoing.