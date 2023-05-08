RHINELANDER - Gov. Tony Evers is seeking applicants to become the next Oneida County D.A. The opening comes as District Attorney Michael Schiek won his election for Oneida County Circuit Court.
The new district attorneys will serve for the remainder of the unexpired terms that end January 2025.
To apply, please email a completed application form and supporting materials to govdaapp@wisconsin.gov. Application must be received by 5pm on Wednesday May 31.
Gov. Evers is also looking to fill the District Attorney vacancies in Grant and Vernon County.