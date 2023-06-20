Gov. Evers signs Shared Revenue Bill in Wausau

Governor Tony Evers and several Local and State officials gathered in Wausau this morning to sign the Shared Revenue bill into law. The law provides an additional $247.9 million in state aid to counties and municipalities across the state. Governor Evers said communities have been forced to do more with less for too long.
“To me this issue has always been about doing the right thing for Wisconsin because I believe as I am sure that the folks around here today believe and agree that the State should be doing its part to support our local partners and our local communities should have the resources that they need to make sure that those basic and unique needs alike are done,” said Evers.
Wausau will see a 30 percent boost in funding, much of which will go to the city’s police and fire departments. Wausau Fire Chief Robert Barteck said the bill will make a huge impact.
“The historic signing of today's bill will have a direct impact on the city of Wausau citizens," said Barteck. "And how they are going to see that is the continued availability of public safety elements that we have created in this department.”
Evers finished off his speech by stating this bill is transformational for the entire state.
“So folks here’s the gist, this compromise is a big deal for our kids, our families, and our communities across our state," said Evers. "It's my job as governor to always work to do the right thing for the people and community of the state, and this is the right thing for Wisconsin”
On our website wjfw.com you can find a breakdown for every community and county in the state of how much more aid they will be receiving.
More info can be found here