WAUSAU, Wis. (WJFW) - Gov. Evers stopped by Marathon County Park in Wausau on Friday where he planted a white pine tree with Mayor Katie Rosenberg. It’s part of his involvement in the global trillion tree pledge, just last year Wisconsin planted nearly 13 million trees. His visit comes one day before Earth Day which started in Wisconsin in 1970. "Obviously the state of Wisconsin takes this seriously because of Gaylord Nelson helped take this further and obviously started with senator Nelson himself," said Gov. Tony Evers.
Evers’ investment in Wisconsin’s outdoors doesn’t end with trees, he’s proposed directing around 30 million dollars to the state parks system. That would include around 5 million dollars for an addition to the DNR’s Wausau service center at nearby Rib Mountain State Park. “People don’t want to come to Wisconsin to go to places that aren’t kept up well like this park is so yes environment is important to our economy to," said Evers. Evers is motivated by environmental stewardship and tourism. Annual data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis showed Wisconsin’s outdoor recreation industry contributed a record-setting $8.7 billion to the state’s gross domestic product in 2021."We will continue to invest in our tourism and economy that brings people to Wisconsin to go to our skate parks," said the governor.
