Gov. Evers Pothole Patrol - Rhinelander

RHINELANDER, Wis (WJFW) – Governor Tony Evers was in Rhinelander Tuesday to promote his Pothole Patrol Campaign. This is the third year of Evers traveling across the state to fill potholes and discuss infrastructure improvements in the badger state. Governor Evers stopped just outside Hodag Park on Messer Street to fill a few trouble patches of road. Rhinelander resident Matt Campbell was washing his dishes and noticed a crowd forming around the construction and came out to see what was going on. Campbell said, “I mean you can see there’s certainly some potholes that have been fixed over the years, some fresh ones today that have been fixed, so it’s nice to have it redone. My kids bike a lot we’ve fallen a few times on these particular ones that have been fixed today. So it’s kind of nice, hopefully we don’t have that for the rest of the summer.” Governor Evers spoke about shared revenue and how to fund infrastructure in the state. The Pothole Patrol’s next stop is Wednesday in Chippewa Falls and Onalaska.