Gov. Evers highlights Biennial Budget

WAUSAU, Wis. (WJFW) - Yesterday Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers signed the historic 2023-25 Biennial Budget into law. The budget is aimed towards giving money back to local municipalities. Today, Governor Evers visited Wausau today as a part of his campaign to highlight the importance of the Budget on Wisconsin communities. For years people from around the state have dealt with contaminated drinking water due to PFAS. After signing yesterday's budget, the state will now provide $125 million towards cleaning up Wisconsin's water.
“125 million dollars is a step in the right direction," said Evers. "We had a hard time getting any money for PFAS. So having the Republicans set aside 125 million dollars is a good start but we will need to continue to have more money flowing into that trust fund.”
Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg was at the event. She says the new budget is huge for the Wausau community.
“It’s a big deal," said Rosenberg. "We obviously have expanded quite a few resources to get our new plant online and then a $17.5 million addition when we discovered PFAS is a lot of money so it's great to be able to show what we are doing and also advocate for that funding so that the rate payers of Wausau Waterworks aren’t the only people spending money on this.”
The budget will also provide additional funds for conservation and preservation of the state's natural resources. Evers said ensuring that Wisconsin has safe drinking water will continue to be part of state budgets in the future.
“Every budget I’ve done so far and the next one I do will obviously have more money to make sure that our water is clean in Wisconsin," said Evers. "But in the meantime we’re going to continue doing whatever we can to get money out the door so that people can be reimbursed for the good work or the work that they’re going to do.”
To learn more about how the new budget can impact your community you can go to the State of Wisconsin Department of Administration’s website at doa.wi.org