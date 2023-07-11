FLORENCE - The Governor has made an appointment to fill the vacant position of Florence County Sheriff
Teresa Chrisman has been appointed the fill the hole that Sheriff Dan Miller's resignation created in the department.
Chrisman will complete the remainder of the term that ends in January of 2027. She has been a sheriff’s deputy in the Florence County Sheriff’s Office since 2001, and for the past two years she has served as the department's chief deputy.
Chrisman is also a lifelong resident of Florence County and currently Florence's head varsity volleyball coach. She also has coached youth soccer and youth basketball.