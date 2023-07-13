RHINELANDER - Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday announced his appointment for Oneida County District Attorney.
Jillian Pfeifer will serve the rest of the term through January 2025. The appointment fills a vacancy created by Michael W. Schiek’s election as Oneida County's Judge.
Pfeifer has spent her entire legal career in the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office, where she is the full-time assistant district attorney. She has handled 23 jury trials and manages a regular caseload of around 200 cases.
Pfeifer lives near Rhinelander with her family and is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Marquette University Law School.