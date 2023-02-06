Goplin murder trial day 4, closing arguments

ANTIGO, Wis (WJFW) - Monday was day four in the Derek Goplin murder trial in Langlade County. Goplin is accused of first-degree intentional homicide in the October 31, 2021 killing of his mother, Susan Reese of Antigo.
The prosecution has made the case Goplin came to the home on Halloween of 2021 and there was an altercation that left Reese dead from eleven stab wounds.
The defense is making the case Goplin was trying to protect his child and is claiming the actions were that left Reese dead were in self-defense.
Jurors heard the defense call their second and last witness Monday morning. Expert forensic pathologist Jeffrey Jentzen described the injuries to both Reese and Goplin. He describes what, in his opinion, are defensive and offensive injuries on Reese from a “prolonged struggle” and stated Reese did not die immediately from her injuries.
Jentzen then described what he saw in the pictures of Goplin after Goplin was arrested on November 5, 2021. Goplin’s injuries in the pictures were described by Jentzen as “linear healing wounds” and “superficial.”
Cross examination of Jentzen clarified the results of Reese’s toxicology report from the autopsy. Jentzen stated, “In a case like this the toxicology is routine and, the documenting the presence of any drugs or alcohol in the system and I believe that was negative in this case.”
Following the testimony of Jentzen, the defense rested.
Both the prosecution and defense made their closing arguments Monday afternoon and jury deliberation will continue into Tuesday.