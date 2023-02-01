Goplin homicide trial day one opening statements

ANTIGO, Wis (WJFW) - Opening statements began this morning in the trial of Derek Goplin.
Goplin is accused of murdering his 63-year-old mother Susan Reece in Antigo on Halloween of 2021.
The prosecution began making the case Goplin is guilty of first-degree intentional homicide by explaining what they believe happened on Halloween and the next few days.
Langlade County District Attorney Kelly Hays addressed the jury saying “sometime in the afternoon there was an altercation that ended with Susan dead on the floor.”
Hays went on to say how Goplin then left the residence without telling anyone what happened and fled to the Waukesha area with his 5-year-old son.
The defense argued Goplin was protecting his son and himself from a knife wielding attacker and had no other choice.
Defense Attorney Jessica Fehrenbach said “Goplin was fighting against a woman who weighs more than him who was threatening to kill his child.”
Following the opening statements, the prosecution called their first witnesses including Goplin’s brother and officers who responded to the scene.
On the morning of November 1, 2021, the Antigo Police Department received two separate calls to check on the welfare of Susan Reece. Antigo Police Sergent Jerry Reichl went to the home after the second call for service and was the second officer to arrive at the home.
Officers announced their presence as they entered the unlocked front door, and Reichel said he recalls seeing Reece’s body on the floor covered by a comforter.
Testimony continued throughout the day with more officers and forensic experts set to testify in the coming days.
If convicted, Goplin could face life in prison.