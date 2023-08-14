WAUSAU, Wisc. (WJFW) -- One nonprofit in Wausau just finished a new project in support of a long-running mission.
Just before the 40th anniversary of the Good News Project, they have finished installing solar panels on the roof of their warehouse.
The panels will provide a clean energy source to support the organization's efforts in sustainability, which include recycling electronics and medical equipment.
"Sustainability is really important because it's obvious that our weather patterns are changing," said Christine Daniels, the project's executive director. "We have to do what we can, as individuals and businesses, to try to mitigate some of what's going on."
Daniels said that since 2005, the Good News Project has recycled over 1500 tons of electronics and provided medical equipment to over 40,000 customers. In May, the project received the City of Wausau Sustainability Award.
"It's kind of like getting a star on your cap for doing something you've been believing in for 40 years in one way or another," said Daniels.
The Good News Project is currently fundraising to renovate parts of their facility. More information about the fundraiser, as well as an upcoming open house event on Tuesday, can be found at goodnewswi.com.