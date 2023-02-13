RHINELANDER, Wis (WJFW) – Rhinelander Partners in Education, or Rhinelander PIE, is seeking nominations for it’s 2023 Golden Apple Awards. The awards are presented to educators in the Rhinelander Area Schools who demonstrates the ability to accommodate different learning styles, how to connect learning to the world, and how he or she demonstrates professionalism.
Nominations are open now until February 28th and can be completed online or at a Rhinelander public or parochial school. Early education teachers and aids are eligible for the award as well.
Once nominations are received, they will be reviewed by an independent panel before awards will be announced in May.