GLEASON, Wis. (WJFW) - Families and friends made their way to the Gleason Lions Park on Saturday for the annual mud bogs event. Mud Bogging is a form of a motor sport with the goal of driving a vehicle through a pit of mud. Winners are determined by the distance traveled through the pit.
Chuck McCrory is a member of the Gleason Area Lions Club and he says that Saturday was a perfect day for the event.
"We got a bunch of people out here it gets noisy now and then everybody seems to be having a good time we got some fair weather for it little bit cool, but everybody is grateful for that and they’re tired of the heat," said Chuck McCrory.
Spectators enjoyed the high quality races that featured dozens of races from across the area.
"I think the community really likes it, because we don’t charge entrance fees for spectators everything is free out here," said Chuck. "We do provide some refreshments also we got food so there is a lot of things for people to do and they don’t have to go to far to do it," he said.
