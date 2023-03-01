Weather Alert

...A QUICK BURST OF SNOW HEADED FOR CENTRAL AND NORTH-CENTRAL WISCONSIN... A narrow but intense band of snow is moving east into central and north-central Wisconsin ahead of a strong upper level disturbance. It should move across the Interstate 39 and US 51 corridor over the next 1 to 2 hours. The combination of brief, but substantially reduced visibility and a quick accumulation of snow on the roads could result in hazardous travel conditions beginning by around 1100 am and continuing through noon to 100 pm time frame. Drizzle or freezing drizzle is possible during lulls in the precipitation. A quick couple tenths over central Wisconsin to an inch of snow north of Tomahawk will be possible within this band. Anyone traveling across central to north-central WI area over the next 1 to 3 hours should be on the lookout for rapidly changing travel conditions. Plan on needing some extra time to reach your destination.

...ANOTHER ROUND OF LIGHT SNOW EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON AND THIS EVENING... .A weak upper level disturbance moving through the region may result in some occasional light snow or flurries at times through mid to late morning. Any accumulation during this time will be minor. A much stronger disturbance will move across the area this afternoon and evening, resulting in a more significant snowfall. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...Snow. A total accumulation of 2 to 4 inches expected. The snow may be mixed with or taper to light freezing drizzle at times. * WHERE...Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Florence, and Forest Counties. * WHEN...From Noon today to Midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the afternoon commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&