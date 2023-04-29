Weather Alert

...A SLOW MOVING LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM TO BRING LATE SEASON HEAVY WET SNOW TO FAR NORTH-CENTRAL WISCONSIN... .A slow moving, but intense low pressure system will spin across northern Lake Michigan tonight before sliding to northern Lake Huron on Monday. It will bring periods of heavy, wet snow to far north-central Wisconsin from tonight through Monday. The worst conditions will likely occur from late Sunday night into Monday when a combination of strong winds and heavy snow could lead to difficult traveling conditions. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 5 inches. Locally higher amounts, especially across western Oneida County. * WHERE...Oneida, Florence, and Forest Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery and slushy road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&