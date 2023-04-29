RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - The Rhinelander Area Food Pantry brought back their annual Garden Fresh Salad Bowl Luncheon on Saturday.
This event has been put on hold for the last three years due to the pandemic. Families had the opportunity to have a tasty meal, featuring dozens of local restaurants signature salads, soups and deserts.
Associate executive director, Courtney Smith says people are happy that the event is back in action.
"So folks are always ready to get a sample of all of the salads," said Courtney. We have amazing deserts as well so people are just excited to celebrate on a kind of gloomy day its a lot of life going on here so it's been a lot of fun.
Around 130 guests attended the event and also had the chance for raffle prizes. All the proceeds made from the event will go towards the food pantry.
