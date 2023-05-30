Summer is the perfect time to get active outside.
But it’s important to fuel your body, especially in hot temperatures.
“It’s important to hydrate,” said Sue Shumake who is a Physical Therapist Assistant at Howard Young Medical Center in Woodruff.
She says water helps the body regulate its temperature, lubricate joints, and avoid dehydration.
“We are not gonna wait to sit down and rest our feet. We are not gonna wait to take a drink of water because if we do, we are to the point of where you feel lightheaded, we feel nauseated we can get dizzy. its higher risk of falling and having injury.”
She says eating well is another way to properly fuel before spending time outside.
“We demand food to feed us and help us make it through our day so we can do things clearer confident, comfortable,” said Shumake.
She recommends staying away from inflammatory foods like fried foods and red meat, and focusing on foods that fight inflammation.
“Avocados, salmon, nuts, lower glycemic fruits like berries, tangerines, little cutie fruits those are all good and any high fiber steel cut oats.”
For every two pounds of body weight drink an ounce of water every day.
“Consider if you’re more active and it’s a hotter day you may want to add more water to that. It’s important because our body needs fuel in water and food. So, if we don’t hydrate and we already notice it, it’s too late.”