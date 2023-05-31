RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- Rhinelander's boys tennis team is no stranger to winning championships. The Hodags have won the Great Northern Conference in tennis for the last nine seasons in a row. While the conference titles are nice and a great accomplishment, the state title has been elusive to the Hodags in both team and individual tennis. Rhinelander has seen a handful of players make it to the tournament, but have never won the state title.
The doubles team of Layne Roeser and Joey Belanger are looking to change that.
Roeser and Belanger have been friends for almost a decade now, starting their friendship back when they were in the third grade, around the time the tennis team's conference title run began.
"Probably about third grade, we've been duck hunting together, fishing together," said Belanger. "We're always together just having a fun time."
Now, many years later, they are a part of that conference title run, and have a shot to bring a state title home. Roeser loves that he's been a part of that legacy, but wants to stand out from the other Hodag tennis legends by bringing home a state title.
"It feels good to be the first team to go to state from our school since 2008," said Roeser. "It does feel really good, we've been laying for awhile, it just feels really good."
This is also a significant trip to Madison, because Roeser and Belanger are the first players to qualify for the state tournament since current Hodag head coach Matt Nichols took over the program from Bob Heideman back in 2020. He says that it's great to show off the individuals in this situation, but it shows how strong the team really is.
"Even though the whole team didn't qualify, I think it speaks to the program as a whole, because everyone who won't necessarily play there has been pushing Joey and Layne, It works from the bottom up," said Nichols. "They all work hard at practice. They all push each other, and that culture is what pushes these guys to get better."
Better is definitely one way to describe how this doubles team has improved this season. Belanger and Roeser are 22-3 as a team this season, and were also named the Great Northern Conference Doubles Team of the Year. Roeser says that it's the chemistry that makes this team so dominant.
"It [team chemistry] is really good," said Roeser. "We never really get down on each other and we always pick each other up, so we work good together."
While this team has been good this season, they have one team marked down that they hope to face in the tournament: Menomonie. They hold two of the three losses that Belanger and Roeser have suffered as a team this season, and they qualified for the state tournament as well. Belanger says that he hopes they can get their shot at redemption, and achieve it with the season and hopefully a state title on the line. If it comes to that, he's confident in himself and his partner.
"We only have three losses on the season, so that's pretty good," said belanger. "You know, we lost to the same team twice there, but I think third time's the charm."
Belanger and Roeser will play on Thursday at 3 p.m. for the opening round of the state tournament. In the opening round, they'll take on the doubles team of Julian Beckmann and Aidan Irish from Franklin.