Friday Night Blitz: Week 5

Edgar 27, Colby 0

Neillsville/Granton 24, Mondovi 16

Nekoosa 36, Manawa 17

Merrill 0, Lakeland Union 35

Tomahawk 14, Oconto Falls 48

Hortonville 27, Wisconsin Rapids 14

Assumption 15, Iola-Scandinavia 48

Hurley 46, Ladysmith 28

Marathon 20, Abbotsford 32

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 27, Amherst 22

Mosinee 44, Hayward 3

Spencer/Columbus Catholic 14, Weyauwega-Fremont 55

Coleman 56, Loyal 6

Pittsville 6, Auburndale 12

Appleton West 0, Wausau East 44

Antigo 24, Rhinelander 0

Medford 59, Ashland 6

Crandon 50, Crivitz 21

D.C. Everest 16, SPASH 28

Wausau West 35, Marshfield 0

Wild Rose 42, Marion/Tigerton 12

Florence 46, Laona/Wabeno 6

White Lake/Elcho 29, Niagara 8

Chequamegon/Butternut/Mercer 20, Phillips 50

