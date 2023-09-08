Friday Night Blitz Week 4

Pacelli 14, Pittsville 60

Weyauwega-Fremont 40, Nekoosa 20

Lakeland Union 14, Medford 50

Auburndale 28, Oconto Falls 16

Assumption 7, Marathon 48

Wisconsin Rapids 9, SPASH 41

Abbotsford 34, Iola-Scandinavia 12

Spencer/Columbus Catholic 0, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 62

Hayward 7, Rhinelander 13

Manawa 0, Stratford 42

Ashland 0, Mosinee 42

Crandon 28, Tomahawk 20 (OT)

Rosholt 0, Edgar 48

Amherst 19, Shiocton 0

Antigo 28, Merrill 0

Crivitz 47, Clintonville 25

Bark River-Harris (MI.) 14, Coleman 35

Marshfield 14, D.C. Everest 17

Wausau East 14, Wausau West 49

Three Lakes 58, Port Edwards 7

White Lake/Elcho 52, Wild Rose 44

Bruce 48, Athens 6

Niagara 12, Almond-Bancroft 50

Newman Catholic 37, Laona/Wabeno 0

Phillips 74, Luck 44

Submit story ideas to smayer@wjfw.com

