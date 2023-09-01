Friday Night Blitz Week 3

Clayton 38, Phillips 6

White Lake/Elcho 28, Marion/Tigerton 48

Tomahawk 35, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 14

Edgar 50, Pacelli 0

Iola-Scandinavia 14, Colby 46

Nekoosa 0, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 47

Mosinee 33, Lakeland Union 0

SPASH 26, Hortonville 10

Wausau West 21, Wisconsin Rapids 7

Ladysmith 27, Abbotsford 40

Marathon 40, Rosholt 0

Unity 32, Hurley 16

Hayward 27, Antigo 8

Stratford 33, Amherst 13

Loyal 8, Auburndale 27

D.C. Everest 52, Appleton West 7

Rhinelander 32, Ashland 7

Medford 12, Merrill 0

Wausau East 14, Marshfield 38

Submit story ideas to smayer@wjfw.com

