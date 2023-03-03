NORTHWOODS, Wis (WJFW) – Rhinelander freemasons are donating a Fire Suppression Tool to the Crescent Fire Department. The Fire Suppression Tool (FST) is an aerosol-based tool that first responders can use to fight a fire without water.
The tool can be deployed similarly to a grenade, just pull the pin and toss it into the fire. The device’s ignition system is started by pulling the pin and 8 seconds later the device starts emitting an aerosol mist. That mist sprays for about 35 seconds, flooding the area the fire is located, and interrupting the bond between the heat and oxygen molecules. That disruption is what suppresses the fire. In today’s demonstration, after the device was deployed, the temperature of the room with fire plummeted.
This isn’t the first fire suppression tool the freemasons have donated, they’ve been outfitting Northwood’s first responders with the tools including: Pelican Lake Fire, Alvin Fire, Crescent Fire, Oneida County Sheriff, Antigo Police, Langlade County Sheriff; Antigo Fire, Newbold Fire, Minocqua Fire, and Forest County Sheriff. The devices are easy for first responders to keep with them and deploy when arriving on the scene of a fire.