Free tours of historic site in Jennings

PELICAN LAKE, Wis. (WJFW) - Old bottles, rusted farm equipment, and dusty boxing gloves in a building from 1899. One person's trash is a historian's treasure.
The building is the Mecikalski Stovewood Museum, the last example of commercial Stovewood architecture in the United States. It was restored in the 1980s after Donna Gager submitted an application for the National Register of Historic Places.
"When I saw a picture of this poor building, my heart went out," said the 91-year-old museum docent. "You need help and maybe we can give you some."
Stovewood architecture means the building uses recycled 14-16-inch cedar logs that were the leftover materials from building log cabins.
"It was free, and so it was a cheap design," said Karen Shepherd, the board president.
Shepherd is the fourth generation in her family to grow up in the area. She and Gager said the building is also an example of folk architecture. In other words, it was designed by regular people instead of trained architects.
"It gives common people like you and me a chance to do something great," said Gager. "It's historic, look! It's historic, and thousands of people have come here over the years to see this."
The Mecikalski Stovewood Museum offers tours every weekend and will be holding its annual celebration and pig roast on Saturday, August 5th from 10am-3pm.