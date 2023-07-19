(RHINELANDER), WI, WJFW – Pickleball has recently gained significant popularity across the country. Picking up headlines everywhere from the New York Times to local newspapers, the sport now has another foothold here in Rhinelander at Pioneer Park.
Jane Banning, a member of the Pioneer Park Pickleball Group, says that the sport has improved both her life and the lives of others in a number of ways.
“It builds community too. And people who are playing this today know each other, they connect with each other and we’ve had some instances in which we’ve really helped each other out in ways you wouldn’t expect,” said Banning. “They’re connections we wouldn’t have made otherwise.”
Pioneer Park’s pickleball courts were built in 2020. Banning is encouraging anyone in the community aged 8 and older to participate in the Pioneer Park Pickleball Group.
“Because it’s a great sport,” said Banning. “And it’s a great sport for all kinds of people. Whether you’re new to paddle sports, whether you’re young or old. Everybody can play. And because it’s part of our commitment to having this provided to us, the land provided to us by the city, to offer free lessons.”
Despite the initial praise, nationally the sport has received mixed reviews. Many New York City residents say that both the noise and overtaking of public tennis courts have disrupted their daily lives. Banning, while an advocate of the sport, says it’s a reasonable opposition to take.
“It’s complicated because the health benefits are huge for people,” said Banning. “We’re not sitting at home. And it’s complicated because it is a community event, it’s in a public space. So, both sides, I think, have some merit.”
While the pickleball stigma may loom large in the current social climate, Banning emphasizes inclusion and fun for anyone who feels like they may want to take up pickleball. The best part? It’s free.
“We have Pickleball lessons for community members,” said Banning. “Anybody ages 8 and up can play. And you don’t have to have ever played a paddle sport before. If you have that’s fine. If you have a paddle, bring a paddle. We’ll provide paddles and balls for people who don’t have them. And we’re just doing our best to make it friendly and casual. Every Thursday in August at 5 p.m. The last fifth Thursday, we’ll just have open play.”
If nothing else, Banning says the physical activity that comes with the sport is a huge benefit.
“It improves health,” said Banning. “And if we improve health then people do better in their lives. Less chronic illness is a good thing.”