Free boat washings keep invasive species at bay

CRANDON, Wisc. (WJFW) -- The Wild Rivers Invasive Species Coalition will be washing boats for free at various Northwoods locations this Labor Day weekend.
Lindsay Peterson, the Wild Rivers coordinator, said invasive species create downstream effects for both the local ecosystem and economy.
"Fishing is really big in this area," said Peterson. "It drives our tourist economy especially in the Northwoods here."
Peterson said aquatic plants and animals, like Zebra Mussels, can be harmful to the fishing industry, calling them "one of the big baddies when it comes to aquatic invasive species."
The mobile Wild Rivers power washing station uses a boiler to heat up water and a high pressure hose to spray that water and combat the spread of invasive species among Northwoods lakes.
"Our lakes that are pristine and healthy -- we want to keep them that way," said Peterson.
Peterson said her organization will continue to encourage people to clean, drain, and dry their boats every single time they come off the water. This weekend will be especially important since many people winterize their boats after Labor Day.
"Labor day is kind of like that end of summer bash," said Peterson. "If it is your last time getting off the water this year, make sure you're cleaning thoroughly."
Peterson said she is is always looking for more volunteers. To get involved, donate, or find a boat decontamination station near you, go to wrisc.org.