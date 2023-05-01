Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Oneida, Florence, and Forest Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult at times. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening commute. The combination of strong winds and heavy snow could lead to downed tree limbs and isolated power outages. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&