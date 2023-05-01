MARSHFIELD (WJFW) - Four people were arrested on Sunday following an alleged retail theft and a police chase throughout Wood Co. on Sunday.
On Sun., around 3:15 p.m., the Marshfield Police Department responded to the Walmart on N. Central Ave. for a report of retail theft. Officers received information that three individuals fled the business and left in a vehicle.
Officers attempted a traffic stop with the suspect's vehicle and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit was called off quickly because of safety concerns by the Marshfield Officers.
The Pittsville Police Department later located the same vehicle and another pursuit ensued. The pursuit was terminated again several minutes later.
A Wood Co. Deputy later located the vehicle again on HWY 173 west of Nekoosa. Upon observing the vehicle the Wood County Deputy initiated a traffic stop and the driver did not comply. According to the Marshfield Police Department, a high-speed chase ensued through the City of Nekoosa, the Township of Saratoga, and the City of Wisconsin Rapids. The pursuit was terminated in Wisconsin Rapids due to the erratic and reckless behavior of the driver.
Upon termination of the pursuit, the vehicle was located in a parking lot in Wisconsin Rapids. Officers determined that the driver of the vehicle had left the area and entered a local business. A 20-year-old female from Flint, MI was later located inside a nearby business and was arrested.
Later reports indicated individuals associated with the retail theft were located in a wood area near Babcock in the Township of Remington. Three individuals, an 18-year-old male, a 16-year-old female, and a 17-year-old, all from Flint, MI, were arrested without incident.
Criminal charges are being referred to the Marathon Co. District Attorney's Office, the Wood County District Attorney's Office, and the Genesee County Michigan Human Services Department.