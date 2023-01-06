RHINELANDER (WJFW) - Four people were arrested in December after a woman reported that she was held captive, tied to a chair, strangled with a belt, and beaten at a residence in the Town of Pine Lake.
Jay William Lloyd, 38, Laura Lynn Schultz, 38, Andrew Paul Horbinski, 30, and Darren Marcus Hewison, 33, were arrested following an investigation.
According to a press release from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, on Dec. 22, the Sheriff's Office received information that a female was dropped off at St. Mary's Hospital in Rhinelander. The female subject stated that she had been held captive, tied to a chair, strangled with a belt and beaten.
As a result of the investigation, the four people were arrested and have been charged by the Oneida County District Attorney's Office with the listed charges.
Jay William Lloyd
- Possession of Methamphetamine (2nd and subsequent offense)
- False Imprisonment (Party to a crime)(Repeater)
- Robbery with Use of Force (Repeater)
- Battery (Repeater)
Laura Lynn Schultz
- False Imprisonment (Repeater)
- Possession of Methamphetamine (2nd and subsequent offense)
Andrew Paul Horbinski
- False Imprisonment (Party to a crime)
- False Imprisonment (Party to a crime)
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Felony Bail Jumping
- Robbery with Use of Force
Darren Marcus Hewison
- False Imprisonment (Repeater)(Party to a crime)
- False Imprisonment (Repeater)(Party to a crime)
- Possession of Methamphetamine (Second and subsequent offense)
- Felony Bail Jumping (Repeater)
- Felony Bail Jumping (Repeater)
- 2nd Degree Sexual Assault/Use of Force (Repeater) (Domestic Abuse - Sexual Assault)
- 2nd Degree Sexual Assault/Use of Force (Repeater)
- 2nd Degree Sexual Assault/Use of Force (Repeater)
- Strangulation and Suffocation (Repeater) (Domestic Abuse –Infliction of Physical Pain or Injury)
- Substantial Battery – Intend Bodily Harm (Repeater) (Domestic Abuse – Infliction of Physical Pain or Injury)
- Robbery with Use of Force (Repeater)
Lloyd will next be in court on Jan. 10 for his adjourned initial appearance. He remains in jail on a $20,000 cash bond.
Schultz will next be in court on Feb. 13 for her adjourned initial appearance. She remains in jail on a $15,000 bond.
Horbinski will next be in court on Jan. 9th for his adjourned initial appearance. He remains in jail on a $15,000 cash bond.
Hewison will next be in court on Jan. 10 for his adjourned initial appearance. He remains in jail on a $20,000 cash bond.