RHINELANDER, Wis (WJFW) – When a safety issue is identified, children sometimes have to be placed outside their home. Although efforts are made to place a child with a relative, it doesn’t always occur. The alternative is being placed with a licensed foster home. Unfortunately, there are is always a need for more of these homes. When a social services agency doesn’t have enough foster homes, they must look to outside agencies to place the child, which may be outside the child’s home area.
To make sure this doesn’t occur, the Oneida County Department of Social Services is hoping two upcoming events will help recruit more foster homes.
On Thursday February 23, Oneida County Social Services will be at the Rhinelander Public Library for their first recruitment event. Rachel Nelson is the Foster Care Coordinator for Oneida County and she says anyone can apply to be a foster parent, but there are a few requirements. Nelson said, ““Foster parents must be 21 years of age or older, they have to pass a background check and then if there is anything in their background check there is a rehab review process that they can go through as needed.” Once a person applies to become a foster parent, it takes an average of four to six months for a license to be approved.
Licensed foster parent Christy Fahlen had this to say about working with the parents, “knowing their children are in a safe environment, and watching the families reunite has been one of the most rewarding experiences that we’ve had as a family.”
Another recruitment event is planned for March 2nd from 4pm to 6pm at the Minocqua public library. Social Services staff and foster parents will be available at the event to answer any questions about foster care and becoming a foster parent.