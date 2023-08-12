RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - The streets of Downtown Rhinelander were blocked off Saturday due to the 2023 Hodag All Class Reunion. This reunion typically takes place on the second Saturday of August.
It gives all Rhinelander High School graduates past and present a chance to reconnect. The Hodag Schools Foundation puts the event to together. Brian Paulson is a board member and he says the reunion is special for the city of Rhinelander.
"So one thing about class reunions is that you graduated with here in Rhinelander what is incredible is the people who you are friends with the year before and the year after that graduated you are all coming together on a special evening like this," said Brian Paulson.
Friends, family and community members celebrated the reunion with live music, and food and drinks from downtown businesses.
"So, it’s just an incredible opportunity for people to come on down last year was our highest attendance ever and just seeing social media posts this year I think it’s going to even be bigger," said Brian.
