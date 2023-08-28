A former treasurer for the Eagle River Recreation Association has been charged for embezzling from the organization.
Fifty-three-year-old Anthony brown is estimated to have stolen just under $72,000 between 2015 and 2022. Brown was the only person with access to both of the debit cards used by the association to make purchases for the Eagle River Ice Arena.
According to the criminal complaint, it was discovered in the bank statement that Brown had allegedly made several purchases not related to business activities. These include several at local bars and grocery stores as well as purchases in Alabama and at Lambeau field.
Brown is currently out of Vilas County jail on a $5,000 bond. He faces up to 10 years in prison and/or a $25,000 fine if found guilty.