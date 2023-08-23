RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- While the Olympics may only come around once every four years, people are always passionate about the sports that Olympians compete in.
Former BMX Olympian Nic long who competed in the Olympics in 2012 in London and 2016 in Rio visited Hodag BMX Tuesday August 22 to teach riders new tricks when they are competing.
“It’s cool to get to share the knowledge and experiences I’ve had through my 27 years of racing to these riders,” said Nic Long former BMX Olympian.
Nic Long, travels around the county working with Haro BMX teaching young riders tips and tricks on becoming the best.
“This is the grassroots type of racing that we all started on and this is kind of back to what I’m helping teach and get these riders back to hopefully get the opportunities that I was given,” said Long.
Nic goes through a race day training routine that gets riders prepared for what they may encounter in actual races.
“My job is teaching the riders the best way to keep the riders that you’re ahead of, keep them behind you and that’s my goal at the end of the day,” said long.
With the opportunity to teach what he has experienced to newer generations of riders, Long encourages anyone who is interested to try the sport out.
“It’s just the type of people that I enjoy spending my time with and being able to share something that I ended up being so good at to the grassroots and the up and coming kids, it’s just kind of a special feeling which just kind of being somebody that I wish I could have looked up to is kind of the end of the day goal.”
The Hodag BMX club is getting ready for State Championships this upcoming weekend in Oshkosh at Winnebagoland BMX.