FORK Endowment Donation

Feeding Our Rural Kids, or FORK, announced the first The FORK Endowment Fund donation of 2023. With 1000 meals going to the Lakeland area Hope in a Backpack Program, FORK’s newly renamed FORK Endowment Fund, continues to show their support for local organizations.
The Lakeland area Hope in a Backpack Program provides elementary school students with backpacks filled with food for each Friday. Program volunteers stuff backpacks with food items for breakfast, lunch, and even snacks for weekends. Those backpacks are then taken to area schools where school staff distribute them.
“We serve anywhere from 120 to 175 students per week,” said Jane Lipp, Hope in a Backpack Program Director.
Hope in a Backpack’s wants to make sure all children have enough to eat. This directly aligns with FORK’s mission to provide nutritional support to children across Oneida and Vilas Counties.
If interested in supporting either of these causes either by volunteering or through financial support, please visit FeedOurRuralKids.org.